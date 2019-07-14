As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Rose, Yhb Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $4.07 Million; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Increased Position by $888,251

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 89,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 15,430 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 93 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 4,500 shares. Zacks Mgmt holds 0.03% or 29,195 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers stated it has 12,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability owns 22,677 shares. 56,452 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Parkside Retail Bank Trust reported 44 shares. 1,447 are held by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Mason Street Advsrs Llc reported 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 38,074 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 35,561 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% stake. Wellington Management Gp Llp invested in 553,198 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

