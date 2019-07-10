As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Rose, Parsons Capital Management Has Raised Position by $2.35 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Springowl Associates Has Cut Its Position by $427,500

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 10.43M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Says It Will Invest $1.5B In US to Win Qualcomm: Looking to assuage fears in the U.S. government,; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 12/03/2018 – US security panel could refer Broadcom-Qualcomm bid to Trump for review; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 24,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 36,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 1.71 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,669 shares to 74,397 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,103 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 11,577 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 2,545 shares stake. West Oak Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). R G Niederhoffer Cap Management, New York-based fund reported 14,900 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 327,047 shares. Bailard holds 33,774 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2.83 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.38% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Connor Clark And Lunn holds 111,468 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). B Riley Wealth Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 55,975 shares. Aimz Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 2.46% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Riverpark Limited invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

