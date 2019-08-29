As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Northstar Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $357,200; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) by $2.86 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 60,826 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 2.61 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Kempner Capital Mgmt holds 95,476 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 57,748 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 56,941 shares. Cutter Comm Brokerage stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity reported 0% stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 24,225 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc reported 20,254 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.02% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 12,455 shares to 21,759 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 28,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).