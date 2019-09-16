As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Cut Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position by $1.17 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.11 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 1.71M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 158,886 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.45 million, down from 164,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 18.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 2,378 shares to 22,120 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.43 million shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Delta Asset Mngmt Tn reported 8,221 shares. Moreover, Roberts Glore & Inc Il has 2.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,269 shares. 546,267 were accumulated by Smith Asset Grp Inc Limited Partnership. 8,206 are held by Stanley. Nexus Invest Mgmt Inc holds 3.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 139,804 shares. Cambridge Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 10,346 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd accumulated 28,350 shares or 1.95% of the stock. 10.78M are owned by Jennison Assoc Lc. Oberweis Asset Management Inc reported 2,612 shares stake. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 35,770 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 29,165 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 58,862 shares to 166,796 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gw Henssler Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Skylands Cap Ltd holds 0.85% or 66,890 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 8,690 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited has 4.19 million shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.23% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 354,548 shares. Water Island Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Moreover, Leuthold Group Ltd Llc has 0.41% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 34,688 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 1.24 million shares. Tt Intll owns 383,654 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Retail Bank accumulated 25,989 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 281,727 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 807,913 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership reported 818,104 shares stake. 5,255 are owned by Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.