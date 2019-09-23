As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Halcyon Management Partners LP Trimmed Stake by $4.64 Million; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $62.07 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 50,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 553,241 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.14M, down from 603,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $99.39. About 1.49 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 32.86M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921.41 million, down from 35.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 3.47M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 15,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 29,365 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.23% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 10,058 shares stake. Natl Pension Ser reported 0.25% stake. David R Rahn And Assoc Inc has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amp Cap Investors reported 284,865 shares. Cibc Ww, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 208,734 shares. Adirondack stated it has 1,491 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Affinity Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.94% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Citizens And Northern Corporation holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,594 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Ab stated it has 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revlimid Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bourgeon Limited invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 2.83 million shares. Asset Management One reported 703,893 shares. State Street invested in 57.90 million shares. Pitcairn Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 17,048 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pension Service reported 1.07M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.06% or 1.80 million shares. Sei Com has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 96,781 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt reported 7,185 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 222,881 shares. 15,365 were accumulated by Rothschild Invest Il. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 1.06M shares to 15.44M shares, valued at $176.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 482,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).