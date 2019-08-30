As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, First National Bank Of Omaha Decreased Stake; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Increases Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB)

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 70.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $96.64. About 816,922 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 86,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 767,069 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.50M, up from 680,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 2.14M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Ltd Partnership holds 170,900 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 166,617 shares stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 400 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Inv Management Inc has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Huntington Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co owns 8,894 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 6,396 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 8,091 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First National Trust Company owns 7,823 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Alps has 452,269 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 3,187 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.12% or 61,696 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecopetrol Sa (NYSE:EC) by 913,197 shares to 4.36M shares, valued at $93.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 44,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings In (NYSE:SPR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $498,873 activity.

