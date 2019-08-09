As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Bath Savings Trust Co Cut Its Holding; Atlanta Capital Group Holds Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 4,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 78,692 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 74,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 8.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC ICP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1440P FROM 1350P; 11/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S RUSAL TO BE EXCLUDED FROM JPMORGAN CEMBI CORPORATE BOND INDEXES FROM APRIL 30 DUE TO U.S. SANCTIONS – JP MORGAN; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 70.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 69,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 28,987 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 98,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 3.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE RECEIVED UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT AND WILL BE ENTITLED TO CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON COMMERCIAL SALES; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 290 shares to 8,405 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,184 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mufg Americas Corp holds 1.84% or 631,487 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 1.05M shares. 4.16 million were accumulated by Fil Limited. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation owns 176,038 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 26,744 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 1.44% or 235,259 shares. 7,902 are held by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 53,599 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 0.32% or 5,534 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,805 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Schulhoff & owns 56,994 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc stated it has 176,503 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 1.86 million shares. New England Rech & Mngmt has 0.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,058 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

