As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Argent Trust Company Lowered by $431,940 Its Position; As Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lifted by $760,000 Its Holding

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (QCOM) by 114.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 18,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.96. About 2.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NEW DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 9% INCREASE ABOVE PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – DATANG TELECOM TECHNOLOGY 600198.SS SAYS ITS SMARTPHONE CHIP JV WITH QUALCOMM (CHINA) GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM CHINA’S ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 14/03/2018 – Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd is planning to scrap its bid for Qualcomm Inc, after U.S; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 4,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 21,977 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 26,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $99.45. About 1.47M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 08/04/2018 – Celgene hunts deals to offset loss of Revlimid patent protection; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 9.64 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

