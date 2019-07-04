As Celgene (CELG) Stock Rose, Ing Groep Nv Has Increased Holding by $1.42 Million; Consolidated Investment Group Cut Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $750,200 as Share Price Declined

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, down from 31,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 960,474 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 15,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,571 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 171,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $94.36. About 1.43M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 17,026 shares to 6,939 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 11,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,976 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene & Acceleron’s BLA for Luspatercept Accepted by FDA – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will the Pharma Space Witness More Mega-Merger Deals in 2H? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insys Down on Bankruptcy News Amid Increasing Legal Expenses – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Top 8 Tech Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Celgene’s Investors Do With Everything Bristol-Meyer Squibb Is Giving Them? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Yakira Inc has 2.94% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 108,816 shares. Wisconsin-based Legacy has invested 1.3% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 290 shares or 0% of the stock. Skylands Capital Llc stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hartford Management owns 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 500 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.19% stake. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York has 0.09% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Selkirk Management Llc has 248,250 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.03% or 9,382 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors reported 11,851 shares stake. 84 are held by Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Com. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability holds 11,906 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Zweig owns 2.93% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 279,000 shares. 46,814 were reported by Alphamark Advsr Limited Company.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 193.47 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $27.40 million activity. BONVANIE RENE also sold $1.87 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Tuesday, January 15. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares. ZUK NIR had sold 30,000 shares worth $6.53M.