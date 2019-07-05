As Celgene (CELG) Stock Rose, Holder Wedgewood Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $12.17 Million; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Increased Starbucks (SBUX) Position

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.97M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41M, up from 9.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.92M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 129,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 525,139 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.54 million, down from 654,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $93.72. About 1.81 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Leoplus USA Wins Lyfebulb-Celgene 2019 “Addressing Unmet Needs in MS: An Innovation Challenge” – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pharma Stock Roundup: ABBV to Buy AGN, BMY to Sell CELG’s Otezla to Close Merger – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why These Innovative Biotech ETFs Soaring – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Duncker Streett Inc has 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,765 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc reported 223,267 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 3,230 are held by Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Company. New York-based R G Niederhoffer Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 12.8% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.38% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gabelli Funds Limited Company stated it has 0.35% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 531,664 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Management Ltd stated it has 3.91% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 756 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 9,652 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 17,623 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.41% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 677,206 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Americas & CAP Likely to Drive Starbucks’ (SBUX) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ALLETE’s Unit Signs Power Sales Agreement With Smithfield – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can the Grubhub-Dunkin’ Partnership Help GRUB Stock Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Expect When Starbucks Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Company invested in 3,518 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Diamond Hill stated it has 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lvw Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.9% or 45,682 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability owns 177,416 shares. Factory Mutual has 0.26% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cumberland Prtn Ltd has 0.31% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 41,217 shares. 305,056 are owned by Tirschwell And Loewy. Raub Brock Cap Lp holds 298,185 shares. Bp Public Lc holds 122,000 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt owns 1.52% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 71,550 shares. Garde Cap holds 0.36% or 27,752 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Financial has 0.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Main Street Limited Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Girard Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.83% or 59,907 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability has 21,349 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.