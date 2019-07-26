As Celgene (CELG) Stock Rose, Bangor Savings Bank Lowered Holding; Menta Capital Has Raised Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $532,800

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 115.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,428 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 6,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 19.58 million shares traded or 160.12% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 14,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.25 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 19,129 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,188 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 82.00M shares. White Pine Investment stated it has 2.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mngmt accumulated 306 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt Inc invested in 100 shares. Wespac Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,975 shares. 771,987 were reported by Cibc World Markets. 200 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Rmb Management Lc reported 165,807 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.29% or 160,638 shares. Jnba Fin Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,370 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 19,121 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.02% or 31,627 shares in its portfolio. 3,806 were accumulated by Thomasville Fincl Bank.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of stock or 169,096 shares. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company stated it has 5,600 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co reported 4,432 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 87,948 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0% or 310 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Majedie Asset Mngmt holds 0.29% or 43,502 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 54,528 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co holds 65,286 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Horan Advisors Limited Liability holds 20,618 shares. Kings Point Mngmt owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co holds 33,219 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.29% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,100 shares. 2,165 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Partnership. David R Rahn And Assoc Inc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,420 shares.