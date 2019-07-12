As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Rose, Wendell David Associates Has Lowered Holding; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Valuation Rose, Bb&T Securities Boosted Position

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 63,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 78,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 2.47 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 58.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,259 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, up from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.82. About 1.16 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited Com reported 0.69% stake. 155,749 are owned by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 0.63% or 56,800 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 14.16M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 303,567 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 20 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 31,416 shares. Braun Stacey Inc reported 114,710 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 303,864 shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital has 0.04% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 13,955 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 6,689 shares. Mariner Limited Company holds 0.01% or 7,718 shares. 25,000 were reported by Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Salem Counselors Incorporated reported 36,645 shares. Financial Bank Of The West owns 33,457 shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,145 shares to 8,639 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 45,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,413 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,076 shares to 154,970 shares, valued at $36.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 10,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.71B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Mngmt Lp holds 1.67M shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 212,413 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hilton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Axa holds 747,498 shares. Notis reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 7,672 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lvw reported 3,543 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,394 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3.33% or 163,900 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 4,880 are held by Avalon Advsr Limited Com. Rampart Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,490 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 306,913 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.