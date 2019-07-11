As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Rose, Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed Holding; Black Diamond Capital Management Increases Position in Saratoga Invt (SAR)

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 494,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,179 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.96M, down from 716,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.1. About 1.46M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pomalidomide; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 20,640 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.71B for 9.40 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 372,574 shares to 6.72M shares, valued at $53.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 4.23M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).