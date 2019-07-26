As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Rose, Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Cut by $872,414 Its Stake; As Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) Market Value Rose, Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lowered Holding by $4.95 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 197,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 681,517 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, down from 879,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $786.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 16,029 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has declined 4.43% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 49.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 9,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,382 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, down from 18,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.00B market cap company. It closed at $92.17 lastly. It is down 11.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE HAS REGAINED EX-US RIGHTS TO ABX-1431 FROM CELGENE; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 36,312 shares to 73,926 shares, valued at $18.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 59,266 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan-based fund reported 2.99 million shares. Smith Salley Associate has 0.17% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability owns 2.07 million shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). West Oak Cap Lc reported 400 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 0.03% or 202,095 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.67 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc owns 194 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Woodstock has 1.58% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 93,605 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability invested in 135,260 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.01M shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Com reported 0.75% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Glenmede Tru Na reported 1.25 million shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 7,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 27 shares. State Street Corporation owns 13,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And Co holds 0.07% or 111,270 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors holds 15,040 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). 142,269 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Co. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 1.06 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Glenmede Trust Company Na stated it has 50 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Com has 26,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com by 346,383 shares to 846,383 shares, valued at $44.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.43 million for 30.59 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.13% negative EPS growth.