As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Angelo Gordon & Company LP Trimmed Stake by $27.60 Million; Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Value Rose While Contrarian Capital Management Lowered Stake by $335,927

Angelo Gordon & Company Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Angelo Gordon & Company Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.73 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Angelo Gordon & Company Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 5,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 13,550 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $828,000, down from 19,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 891,730 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Highland Mngmt Lc invested in 0.22% or 32,035 shares. Polar Asset Partners holds 30,000 shares. Zweig invested in 270,217 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Adirondack holds 0.1% or 1,491 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership accumulated 64,300 shares or 0.24% of the stock. American National Registered Invest Advisor holds 7,572 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Jag Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 11,577 shares. Prentiss Smith reported 8,095 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 2,403 were reported by Hgk Asset Mgmt. Jet Cap Limited Partnership has 563,000 shares. 620,746 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs. Essex Finance Svcs holds 19,087 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 60,016 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.58 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revlimid Sales – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I’m Big On The Celgene/Bristol-Myers Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “G1 Therapeutics: An Excellent Opportunity In A Underserved Space – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celgene’s CC-486 successful in late-stage AML study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Angelo Gordon & Company Lp, which manages about $30.60B and $875.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 60,800 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,060 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 89,450 shares. First Republic Invest Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 480 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 120,937 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The holds 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 3,452 shares. Jensen Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 15,970 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Tensile Capital Mgmt Llc invested 6.96% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.13% or 14,570 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Alphamark Lc owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.51 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crown Holdings (CCK) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why You Should Buy Crown Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.