As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined, Dillon & Associates Has Cut Stake by $320,850; Consolidated Edison (ED) Shares Declined While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosted by $471,576 Its Stake

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 60,886 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, down from 64,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.86. About 3.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 5,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 203,241 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, up from 197,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 2.84 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 27,520 shares to 31,607 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 8,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,909 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,083 activity. $2,054 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. Sanchez Robert also bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, February 28. $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. Muccilo Robert bought $1,978 worth of stock. Moore Elizabeth D also bought $4,569 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. 27 shares valued at $2,329 were bought by McAvoy John on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 3,891 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.11% or 509,458 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 207,752 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 395,710 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 739 shares. Braun Stacey, New York-based fund reported 90,564 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 115 shares. Cap Fund stated it has 28,879 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D reported 0.06% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 181,754 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.13% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Rowland & Counsel Adv owns 6,464 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 68,535 shares.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,152 shares to 7,287 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price Michael F reported 110,000 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Alabama-based Oakworth Capital Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fund Mgmt, France-based fund reported 197,750 shares. Kazazian Asset Llc holds 0.38% or 2,887 shares. Covington Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 49,625 shares. Advisory Alpha holds 638 shares. Bangor Bancshares reported 2,346 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv invested in 0.03% or 894 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Com has 141,011 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Monetary Management Gru stated it has 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Principal Financial Gru reported 0.1% stake. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 9,292 are owned by Advsrs Asset Management Inc. Tt Interest holds 202,854 shares.