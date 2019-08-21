As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Holder Hs Management Partners Trimmed Holding by $21.28 Million

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 44,172 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 58,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.68. About 1.82M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 287,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 766,595 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.99M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 4.33M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 18,985 shares. Altfest L J And Communication has 22,570 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Covington Capital invested in 49,625 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 0.74% or 407,279 shares. Natixis reported 204,542 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). South State Corp owns 40,601 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Argentiere Ag has invested 3.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Private Wealth Advsr has 0.42% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Burney accumulated 0.54% or 92,321 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Harvey Capital Management Incorporated holds 62,227 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,567 shares to 22,716 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 373,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,600 were reported by Intact Incorporated. Scharf Invs Ltd holds 918,596 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by St Johns Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. Smead Cap Management stated it has 311,209 shares. Moreover, Calamos Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 385,165 shares. 1,142 were reported by Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt. 370 are owned by Estabrook Cap. Howard Management reported 3,900 shares. 521,464 were accumulated by Madison Invest. New England Management owns 5,100 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Aldebaran Inc has invested 1.49% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Washington Financial Bank holds 1.59% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 134,531 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Lc reported 300 shares stake. 358,694 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 132,970 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $213.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 923,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.40 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.