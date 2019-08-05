As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Decreased Holding; Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered Position in Intuit (INTU) by $305,370 as Market Value Rose

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 2.30 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 7,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $10.45 during the last trading session, reaching $264.19. About 904,709 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management reported 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fmr Limited holds 10.22M shares. Maverick Capital Ltd has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 78,447 shares. Park Avenue Limited accumulated 0.02% or 1,379 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 69,993 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 20,600 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 57 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership invested 6.66% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Gam Ag has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 478,804 are owned by Century Companies. Covington has 56,537 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 21,621 shares. Boston Private Wealth has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 14 are owned by Proffitt Goodson.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,536 shares to 27,536 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.