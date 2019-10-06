As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined, Angelo Gordon & Company LP Decreased Position by $27.60 Million; Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $1.66 Million; Share Value Declined

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO

Angelo Gordon & Company Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Angelo Gordon & Company Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.73M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Angelo Gordon & Company Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,167 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 19,724 shares. Usca Ria Lc has invested 0.32% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Alpine Associate Inc has invested 4.45% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Allsquare Wealth Management reported 0.03% stake. Nomura Holding invested in 131,116 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Canyon Cap Advisors Limited Liability has 1.26M shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. 2.39 million were reported by Oz Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 209 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 228,451 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 164,985 shares. Phocas Financial accumulated 1,203 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 77,947 shares.

Angelo Gordon & Company Lp, which manages about $30.60 billion and $875.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 60,800 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81B for 9.68 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.