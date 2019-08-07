As Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.32 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Boosted Position by $827,446 as Market Valuation Declined

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 5,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 137,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.75M, up from 132,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.59. About 6.28M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 14,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 2.91 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Myriad Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 216,600 shares. 89,594 were accumulated by Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership. Peapack Gladstone Finance, a New Jersey-based fund reported 92,344 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership has 0.69% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 161,901 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma accumulated 266,046 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Yhb Inv has 0.69% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 4,524 shares. Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Lc has 0.16% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 273,768 shares. Yakira Capital reported 108,816 shares stake. David R Rahn And Associates Inc holds 1.32% or 16,420 shares in its portfolio. Gibraltar Capital Management accumulated 10,716 shares. 86,519 were reported by Atwood & Palmer. Allstate Corporation reported 46,770 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 0.37% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 3.87 million shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 6,145 shares to 7,330 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 10,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,715 shares to 50,490 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,673 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 11,818 are owned by Legacy Cap Ptnrs. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus accumulated 8,361 shares. Personal Advsrs has 0.5% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 1.94M shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund invested in 15,210 shares. Convergence Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Paradigm Asset Comm Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Company reported 12,783 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Management Lc has 95,724 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Element Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 9,723 shares. Moors & Cabot has 0.39% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Smithfield reported 3,170 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. Weaver Amy E also sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was sold by Conway Craig. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker.