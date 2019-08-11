As Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined, Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wright Investors Service Decreased Holding by $1.32 Million

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 93.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85,000, down from 13,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 63.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 4,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 2,867 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, down from 7,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $276. About 297,504 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Bioworld.com with their article: “Jounce gets bounce, regains flexibility in retooled Celgene deal ahead of BMS merger – BioWorld Online” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Corcept’s (CORT) Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene, Amgen, Gilead Impress in Q2, Other Pipeline Updates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Inc reported 1,193 shares. Duncker Streett & Communications holds 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 8,765 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 778,452 shares. Axa accumulated 0.28% or 747,498 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Opus Point Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 8,510 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,740 shares. Inr Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 135 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hallmark Cap Mngmt has 9,729 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amer Assets Mngmt Limited Co holds 29,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.35% or 261,645 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,171 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Allstate Corp invested in 46,770 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WellCare News: WCG Stock Skyrockets on $15 Billion Centene Deal – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. â€“ WCG, HF, STI – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Myriad Asset Mngmt owns 1,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Smith Asset Mngmt Lp invested 1.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Limited reported 2,485 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 460,208 shares. Smithfield stated it has 688 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Charter stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,381 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Glenmede Communication Na holds 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 31,030 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 41,499 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 9,726 shares.