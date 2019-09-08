As Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined, Saturna Capital Has Increased Holding by $380,700; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Trimmed Its Position

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 4,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 205,789 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41 million, up from 201,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Scientific Sessions; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 71,744 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 78,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Bank Na invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Aldebaran Fincl reported 9,800 shares. Freestone Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,738 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 13,585 shares. Private Ocean invested in 182 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 109,200 shares. The Michigan-based Dillon Inc has invested 1.86% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 2,984 were reported by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 100 shares. Us Bank De invested in 0.23% or 836,772 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 21,589 shares. Gabelli & Communication Invest Advisers holds 3.99% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 328,326 shares. Estabrook Capital stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 459 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals And The OmniAb Platform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agios Rides High on Tibsovo Sales Amid Acute Competition – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 4,492 shares to 980,508 shares, valued at $127.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Holding by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,260 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 69.23 million shares stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd owns 2.32M shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Company reported 4.70M shares. Randolph stated it has 5.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Lc owns 143,903 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 18,238 shares. 6,327 were accumulated by Van Den Berg I. Wisconsin-based First Business has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 53,429 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP owns 3,949 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Inc Llp holds 18,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Com invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 533,123 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,321 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap stated it has 140,109 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 11,920 shares to 18,340 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco: Shivering China Comments And Tech Implications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.