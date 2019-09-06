As Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined, Puzo Michael J Trimmed Holding by $425,820; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Rose, Hallmark Capital Management Has Raised by $823,781 Its Stake

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 6,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 23,769 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 17,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $151.74. About 1.20M shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 4,530 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 7,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $69.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $97.51. About 2.34M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 245,194 are owned by British Columbia Invest Management Corp. Eagle Asset invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.94M shares. Ruffer Llp stated it has 5.82% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.47 million shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 296,687 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Boussard & Gavaudan Invest Management Llp invested 6.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cibc Ww Corp holds 0.38% or 495,627 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 61,494 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank accumulated 0.33% or 3,660 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Management Lc stated it has 5,000 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell has 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 9,305 shares. Citigroup Inc has 2.08M shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.45 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares to 21,253 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 5,111 shares to 200,789 shares, valued at $18.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,519 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

