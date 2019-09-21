As Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined, Highland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder East Coast Asset Management Has Decreased Position as Stock Declined

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 16,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 32,035 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, down from 48,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 3,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.26 million, down from 23,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video)

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vista Prns Inc has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 804 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 3.49 million shares or 1% of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland, Texas-based fund reported 179 shares. Winslow Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Invest Il reported 2,103 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd reported 2,885 shares. Kames Cap Pcl stated it has 3.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 186 are owned by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Abner Herrman Brock Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,394 shares. Lipe And Dalton accumulated 199 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested in 7,111 shares. Westport Asset accumulated 0.65% or 500 shares. Meritage Portfolio reported 15,949 shares. Maple Management has invested 2.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg owns 543,803 shares. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,016 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 100 shares. South State Corp holds 40,101 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 100,438 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Eqis Capital Management Inc has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc stated it has 5,870 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.15% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited holds 0.03% or 459 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Zweig holds 2.37% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 270,217 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.82% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 45,037 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 4,600 shares to 13,861 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value (VBR) by 2,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

