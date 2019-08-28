As Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Decreased Position by $419,522; Matthews International Capital Management Cut Holding in Baidu (BIDU) by $8.77 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 53,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58M, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 1.25M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 54.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 4,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 8,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.06. About 1.35M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Those ‘negative’ views that investors have about Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ one analyst says; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.1% or 778,452 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 176,960 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.26% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pggm Invs owns 159,679 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 186,571 shares. Macquarie Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 202,095 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.61% or 48,098 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 100,469 shares. Virtu Financial Lc accumulated 17,893 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.88% or 80,694 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Management stated it has 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Manikay Prtn Limited Liability has 969,000 shares for 11.28% of their portfolio. Mai Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,906 shares to 11,019 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

