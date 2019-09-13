As Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined, Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Decreased Position; Wharton Business Group Trimmed Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $5.55 Million as Share Price Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 452,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 878,246 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.19 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 2.91M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED

Wharton Business Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 135,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88M, down from 163,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 30.40M shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset has 1.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 112,000 shares. Hartford Invest holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 542,040 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 61,475 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Hap Trading Limited Liability accumulated 243,681 shares or 3.71% of the stock. Parkside Retail Bank & reported 1.94% stake. Hedeker Wealth Lc owns 4.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,024 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 3,647 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carroll Finance Assoc Inc holds 106,414 shares. Eqis Capital invested in 0.79% or 47,542 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chase Investment Counsel holds 0.18% or 1,770 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins Company holds 3% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Park Circle has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westfield Cap Management Com Ltd Partnership has invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ancora Advsrs holds 191,526 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 274,500 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 311,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Matls Inc.