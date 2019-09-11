As Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Moors & Cabot Increased Holding; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Valuation Declined, Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 107.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 8,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 15,550 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $98.3. About 2.40M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 359,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 345,245 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.03 million, down from 705,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.86. About 2.10M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 21,710 shares to 12,145 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,889 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi owns 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,000 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.22% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 12,125 shares. 65,698 are owned by Rhenman And Asset Mngmt. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Mgmt has invested 4.43% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Abrams Cap LP accumulated 6.75M shares. Synovus Financial holds 31,277 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Co reported 0.3% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lpl Lc has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,165 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 115,736 shares stake. Amica Mutual Insur Co has invested 0.42% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 4,298 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Co. 93,168 were reported by Channing Cap Management Lc. Btim invested in 0.01% or 5,501 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Big Is Celgene’s Latest Good News? – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agios Rides High on Tibsovo Sales Amid Acute Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $853.79M for 7.67 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty, LyondellBasell, PVH – Benzinga” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.04M shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $37.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 71,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. also bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Personal Fincl Svcs accumulated 378 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.27% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kentucky Retirement System owns 13,306 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 333,138 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 50 shares. Green Square Limited Com has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 7,391 were reported by Cleararc Cap. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advsr invested in 0.07% or 2,710 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 24,552 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 11,471 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Stoneridge Partners Ltd holds 0.62% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 25,153 shares.