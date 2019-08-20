As Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined, Renaissance Technologies Has Boosted Its Holding by $332.13 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Maintained by Focused Investors Llc

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $108.1. About 3.56M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 276.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 3.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 4.81M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.07 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.32. About 761,811 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,165 are held by Grand Jean Capital. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 1.05M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fragasso holds 0.68% or 31,382 shares. Epoch Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 808,502 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 151,018 shares. Comm State Bank accumulated 1.44% or 1.20 million shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj holds 186,705 shares. Buckhead Limited Liability has 48,784 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP accumulated 3,986 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Malaga Cove Llc invested in 17,905 shares or 1.11% of the stock. 129,945 were reported by Villere St Denis J & Com Llc. Pacific Inv Mngmt holds 1.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 76,653 shares. Greatmark Prtnrs accumulated 2,010 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 26,900 shares to 851,700 shares, valued at $104.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 91,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.59% or 11,820 shares in its portfolio. Beck Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 13,585 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd holds 7,140 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 306,913 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.48% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2.33 million shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Great Lakes Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 3.52% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Linscomb And Williams invested in 0.02% or 2,354 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 4,707 shares. Charter Trust stated it has 6,865 shares. F&V Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.18% stake. Glenmede Trust Na owns 1.25 million shares. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 48,098 shares. Blackhill Cap invested in 0.45% or 28,000 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 33,970 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,836 shares, and cut its stake in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd.