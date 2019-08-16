As Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined, Holder Personal Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $26.75 Million; As Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Share Value Rose, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Increased Holding by $13.76 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 1817.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 859,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 907,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, up from 47,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 326,153 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 98.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 284,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 5,320 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 289,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $94.27. About 569,069 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 3,051 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 1,657 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lynch & Associates In owns 14,994 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 37,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 63,794 shares. Advisory Service Net Lc holds 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) or 969 shares. Private Mngmt invested in 1.13 million shares. Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.72% or 423,405 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 12,485 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 51,701 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Company stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Old National promotes Kevin Anderson to Wisconsin Region CEO and Traci Mann to Region President – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old National Bancorp (ONB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Old National Bancorp (ONB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Old National offers assistance to those impacted by government shutdown – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prominent community leader & former IPL CEO Rafael Sanchez to join ONB as president of Private Banking – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 140,650 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $231.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.16M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Celgene’s (CELG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene Continues Growing While Waiting for its Acquisition to Close – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mergers & Acquisitions Take Center Stage in Biotech Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.