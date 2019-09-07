As Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined, Holder Green Valley Investors Lowered Stake by $40.68 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Holding Held by Whale Rock Capital Management Llc

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 432,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59M, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $41.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 258,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82B for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

