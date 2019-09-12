As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Westchester Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Bruni J V & Company Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $12.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 300,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.10M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 2.55 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation | pomalidomide | Pomalyst® | 04/04/2018 | Treatment of Kaposi sarcoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Those ‘negative’ views that investors have about Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ one analyst says; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Mirador Cap Partners LP has invested 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakwood Cap Mgmt Lc Ca reported 56,097 shares. Capital Va, Virginia-based fund reported 19,704 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt holds 3,100 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,536 shares. Mcdaniel Terry reported 2,236 shares. Assetmark reported 9,023 shares. 80,345 are held by Girard Limited. Cullen Cap Management Limited Liability reported 6,900 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 92,591 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alexandria Limited Liability Company reported 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.72M are owned by Hs Management Prtnrs Lc. Bsw Wealth Partners stated it has 11,384 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 598,995 shares. Moreover, Assets Invest Lc has 0.43% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 29,000 shares. Asset One Ltd accumulated 368,869 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Conning owns 11,462 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 6,215 shares. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6,867 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.03% or 228,451 shares. Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.23% or 941,839 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lpl Financial Limited Liability has 115,901 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc reported 180,524 shares stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Com accumulated 5,883 shares. Of Oklahoma accumulated 15,518 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 16,492 shares in its portfolio.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (NYSE:MGM) by 207,100 shares to 247,200 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc. by 53,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA).