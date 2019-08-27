As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Taylor Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.20 Million; Altavista Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Stake

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.44. About 1.04M shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 55,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 195,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, down from 250,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 6.90M shares traded or 65.16% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.