As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Trimmed Position; Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Upped Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 416,592 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – ABIDE SAYS CELGENE’S OPTION TO BUY CO. HAVE BEEN TERMINATED; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 45,490 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $139.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of stock was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

