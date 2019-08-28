As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Lowered Its Holding; First Trust Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $16.63 Million

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 3.94M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 05/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation | pomalidomide | Pomalyst® | 04/04/2018 | Treatment of Kaposi sarcoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 255,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.32 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Ltd Liability holds 100 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd owns 2,738 shares. 776 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma. 10,621 were accumulated by Lincoln National. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 10,807 shares. Highbridge Management Limited Co owns 187,065 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp accumulated 158,060 shares. Myriad Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 216,600 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beaumont Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 14,591 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,840 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Arrow Finance has 14,744 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Management Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 104,263 shares or 3.79% of the stock. Lpl Fincl accumulated 121,131 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 5,291 shares to 173,444 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,497 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has 0.25% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.05 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 4.31 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Smithfield holds 0.01% or 2,048 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.12% or 2.17 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 1.37 million shares. Bender Robert Associate holds 76,552 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. 9,500 are owned by Gamco Et Al. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 106 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca holds 22,705 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Martin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 2.32% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 136,988 shares. Apriem holds 3,275 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation has 21,641 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.12% or 22,513 shares.

