As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Stake; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Market Value Rose, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Trimmed Stake by $380,000

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 367,908 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12 million, down from 377,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 5.01M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 3,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 133,684 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, down from 137,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp Class A (NYSE:GDOT) by 12,245 shares to 27,847 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).