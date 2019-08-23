As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Increased Its Position; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mufg Americas Holdings Cut Its Holding by $303,474

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 3.57M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncolog; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 90.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 8,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 857 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32,000, down from 9,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 6.09 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ General Motors Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GM); 07/03/2018 – GM’s Chief Executive Mary Barra Promotes EVs: CERAWeek Update; 12/04/2018 – GM President: GM Korea restructuring talks have April 20 deadline; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Will Also Invest $1.1B in GM Cruise; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 27/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S DUE DILIGENCE ON GM’S LOCAL UNIT IS GOING “SMOOTHLY”; 31/05/2018 – GM also will make a fresh $1.1 billion investment into GM Cruise Holdings; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea may sign GM Korea funding deal by April 27 -KDB chair; 05/04/2018 – UK CAR INDUSTRY BODY SAYS ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY AND CONFUSION OVER AIR QUALITY PLANS CONTINUED TO AFFECT CONFIDENCE, RESULTING IN DECLINES ACROSS ALL SALES TYPES; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.47M shares. Westchester Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Duncker Streett & reported 0.19% stake. Webster Retail Bank N A invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kepos Limited Partnership has invested 2.98% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kidder Stephen W holds 0.09% or 2,361 shares. Texas-based American National Ins Tx has invested 0.43% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 1,500 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank reported 9,822 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co reported 18,699 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 15 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Com Ltd Liability owns 3,735 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Myriad Asset Management Ltd invested in 216,600 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hl Limited Liability Co owns 11,254 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

