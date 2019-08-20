As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Gradient Investments Trimmed Its Position by $947,670; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Raised Position

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 215.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 13,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 19,153 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 6,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 1.58M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 95.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 10,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 439 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 10,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.35. About 1.22M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 389,323 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 138,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 7.05M shares. First Republic Management accumulated 279,038 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Budros Ruhlin And Roe accumulated 3,401 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 2,258 are owned by Triangle Secs Wealth Management. 11,908 are owned by Steinberg Asset Management. Burney Communication holds 0.54% or 92,321 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). North Amer Mgmt accumulated 9,730 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited holds 0.43% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 474,299 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com reported 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 4,958 shares in its portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Ltd has 0.16% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York has invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated holds 0.06% or 973,679 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The has 327,199 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Raymond James &, Florida-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Proshare Advsr reported 1.24M shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership owns 6,811 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Penobscot Management owns 0.21% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 14,419 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership owns 111,116 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv Management holds 79,313 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 866,120 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Bell Bank & Trust owns 28,765 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. 3,874 are held by Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation. Calamos Wealth reported 77,414 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc accumulated 808 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Company owns 4,364 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 58,746 shares to 77,646 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 17,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,001 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).