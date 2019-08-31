As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Lifted by $2.27 Million Its Holding; Osi Systems (OSIS) Share Price Rose While Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Position by $9.15 Million

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 24,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 73,782 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 49,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 105,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 348,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.49 million, down from 453,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $105.01. About 95,557 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.69, EST. $3.53; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 18,200 shares to 10,567 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 52,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,318 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 38,579 shares to 196,950 shares, valued at $22.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 253,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.

