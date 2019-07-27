As Celgene (CELG) Share Price Rose, Parsons Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Nike (NKE) Valuation Declined While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 176,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 753,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44M, down from 930,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 24,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 36,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Lycera Presents Clinical Safety and Dose Selection Results for First-in-class RORgamma Agonist Candidate LYC-55716 at the 2018; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,884 shares to 70,223 shares, valued at $82.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 261,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 0.29% stake. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 55,940 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 48,338 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability invested in 0.31% or 30,706 shares. Markel Corporation owns 366,000 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 49,876 shares. Central Retail Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,944 shares. Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.34M shares. Mawer Invest Management Limited has invested 0.61% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hodges Capital Mgmt stated it has 6,194 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Westfield Cap Comm Limited Partnership reported 1.05M shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 43 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Partners has invested 0.9% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, London Of Virginia has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

