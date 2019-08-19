As Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Viking Fund Management Has Lowered Position by $470,000; Excalibur Management Stake in Verizon (VZ) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $57.26. About 1.10 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $95.13. About 177,346 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) by 126,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.08M are owned by Citigroup Inc. Massachusetts Fin Service Company Ma owns 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 266,046 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wendell David Assoc Inc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 14,375 shares. Philadelphia Trust Com reported 0.27% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sei Invests reported 29,556 shares stake. Yhb Advisors has invested 0.69% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Vanguard Gru has 53.19M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 696,756 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 279,038 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Narwhal invested in 2,472 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fil Limited owns 1.37 million shares. Van Eck Associate reported 301,530 shares. Moreover, Comerica Comml Bank has 0.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

