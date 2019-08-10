As Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Cut Stake; Granahan Investment Management Has Upped Its Hubspot (HUBS) Position

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 89,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 125,156 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, down from 214,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hubspot (HUBS) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 21,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 66,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, up from 44,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hubspot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $191.67. About 706,228 shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr by 4,687 shares to 9,082 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 19,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard reported 53.19 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 323,564 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 554,567 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt holds 6,265 shares. Mairs Pwr accumulated 2,870 shares. Green Valley Invsts Lc holds 1.78% or 369,961 shares in its portfolio. S&Co accumulated 11,487 shares. 13,160 are owned by Bbva Compass Fincl Bank. Pnc Finance Gp Incorporated Inc owns 472,941 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields & Commerce accumulated 7,140 shares. South Dakota Council invested 0.96% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bell Financial Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 10.81 million were reported by Franklin Res. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 4,140 shares. Moreover, Edgewood Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Editas Medicine Remains on Track – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celgene Q2 top line up 15%; earnings up 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Bristol-Myers (BMY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 39,634 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 10,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,070 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Partners. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc reported 27,039 shares stake. Oppenheimer holds 1,490 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 208,447 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 108,020 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). The New York-based Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Group accumulated 23,615 shares. Eventide Asset Limited has invested 1.81% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,376 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 by 100,582 shares to 187,867 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angio Dynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 82,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,140 shares, and cut its stake in Invacare (NYSE:IVC).

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 of the Hottest Stocks on the Street This Morning – Schaeffers Research” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HubSpot Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Billion-Dollar Unicorns: HubSpot Acquired 9 Smaller Start-Ups – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HubSpot -1.7% despite Q4 beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.