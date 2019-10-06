As Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Angelo Gordon & Company LP Cut Its Position by $27.60 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Stake Has Increased by Dsam Partners Llp

Angelo Gordon & Company Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Angelo Gordon & Company Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.73 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Angelo Gordon & Company Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 15,986 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 79,266 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.76M, up from 63,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.92M shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Angelo Gordon & Company Lp, which manages about $30.60B and $875.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 60,800 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "3 Cancer-Fighting Drug Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com" on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks You Can Trust – Motley Fool" published on September 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Celgene Corporation Names Second Round of Celgene Cancer Care Linksâ„¢ Program Grant Recipients – Business Wire" on September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 7,836 shares to 300,403 shares, valued at $29.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 79,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,336 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).