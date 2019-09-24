As Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Trimmed by $4.03 Million Its Position; 58 Com (WUBA) Stake Has Increased by Ward Ferry Management Ltd

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 43,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,620 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 46,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 2.04M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 02/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 645,514 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “58.com’s Zhuan Zhuan Used-Goods Trading Platform Secures US$300 Million in Financing – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WUBA: Craigslist On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “58.com Creates New President of International Business Role and Appoints Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Be Disappointed With Their 37% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $74.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Celgene (CELG) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revlimid Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 16,805 shares to 31,592 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 36,759 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 200 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 54,033 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 0.25% or 281,124 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division accumulated 15,892 shares. 10,551 are held by Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt. Gyroscope Mgmt Gp Lc reported 104,263 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.27% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 714,154 shares. Moreover, Papp L Roy Associates has 0.24% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 693 are owned by Edge Wealth Lc. Blackhill holds 0.42% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Gp holds 0.41% or 34,688 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 598,995 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).