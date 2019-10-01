As Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $41.60 Million Its Holding; As 3M Co Com (MMM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder American National Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $322,818

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 452,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 878,246 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.19M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 5.20M shares traded or 45.50% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone

American National Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 1,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $327,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.4. About 2.42M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 12,492 shares to 31,833 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Activebeta Em Mkts Equity Etf Gldmn Sach Actvbeta Emrg Mkt Eqy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ser Corporation invested in 0.18% or 4,754 shares. Ally Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.89% or 30,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 121,200 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Spf Beheer Bv holds 372,651 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,850 shares. Bowen Hanes And reported 91,662 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Ser owns 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,529 shares. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 5.72% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreno Evelyn V invested in 2,240 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 22,119 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Lvw Advisors Ltd Llc holds 3,736 shares. Cordasco Net reported 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak holds 0.26% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,285 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 33,070 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Lc invested in 0% or 92 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability reported 223,672 shares. Boltwood Management has invested 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 307,234 were reported by Todd Asset Management Ltd. 18,018 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Gemmer Asset Llc, a California-based fund reported 209 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 83,356 shares. Murphy Capital Management holds 0.25% or 18,097 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Davidson Invest Advsr stated it has 136,484 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.34% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 273,716 shares. 3,100 were reported by Mraz Amerine &. Tdam Usa has 10,827 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Montecito Financial Bank And Trust has 4,777 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.