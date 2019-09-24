As Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined, Dowling & Yahnke Has Lifted by $562,580 Its Stake; De Burlo Group Lifted Its American Tower New (AMT) Position by $1.82 Million

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 24,404 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 18,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.66. About 3.32 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower New (AMT) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 70,820 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.48 million, up from 61,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $224.94. About 1.04 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 3,299 shares. Janney Capital Management Lc stated it has 4,219 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Plc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Beddow Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.15% or 2,725 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,925 shares. S Muoio & Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.24% or 43,000 shares in its portfolio. Gibraltar Cap Management Inc invested in 1.01% or 10,566 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na holds 0.18% or 4,965 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Falcon Edge Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 7.52% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 52,235 are owned by Symons Cap Management. Leuthold Group Limited Co owns 0.41% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 34,688 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 5,903 shares. Farmers Bancorporation accumulated 1,134 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Company holds 12,674 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 180,524 were reported by Clarivest Asset.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,752 shares to 26,208 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds by 16,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,420 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Mall REITâ€™s Huge Gain Isnâ€™t a Reason to Buy it – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whitestone REIT declares $0.095 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Retire Rich With REITs – Forbes” with publication date: September 07, 2019.