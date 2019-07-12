As Celgene (CELG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Cut Its Position; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $212.95 Million

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 5.78 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 5,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,737 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.00 million, down from 7,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $92.41. About 3.71 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 5,132 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 105,473 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Company reported 1,797 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 95,887 shares. Troy Asset stated it has 213,576 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 472,237 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.33% or 81,721 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation reported 0.24% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pennsylvania-based Twin Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). West Chester Capital Advsrs owns 23,815 shares for 2.86% of their portfolio. Cullen Cap Management Ltd holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 809,785 shares. Horizon Invs Lc owns 6,725 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Centurylink invested in 0.95% or 40,501 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,700 shares to 64,659 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.07B for 11.30 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% or 674,999 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Conning holds 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 13,434 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 522,902 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability holds 10,778 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Thomasville State Bank reported 0.56% stake. Papp L Roy & Associates has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Redmile Gp Ltd accumulated 1.49% or 535,700 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 21,589 shares. Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 29,000 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc holds 14,375 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 459 shares. Riverpark Limited Com reported 43,838 shares. Symons Inc stated it has 53,924 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. North Management accumulated 9,730 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (Put) by 1,400 shares to 4,200 shares, valued at $993.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (Put).