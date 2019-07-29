As Celgene (CELG) Market Value Rose, Riverpark Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $541,910; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Holder Rbo & Co Has Cut Stake by $3.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 5,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,838 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 49,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 2.76M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 3.80M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 13,271 shares to 39,528 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VUG, ABBV, CELG, UPS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Bioworld.com published: “Jounce gets bounce, regains flexibility in retooled Celgene deal ahead of BMS merger – BioWorld Online” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: BIIB Q2 Earnings Top & CELG’s Otezla Label Expanded – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Block & Leviton Announces $55 Million Settlement in Antitrust Case Against Celgene – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Finance Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 390 shares. Tcw Group holds 0.01% or 15,654 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 3,407 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Personal Fin Svcs owns 303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Martin Invest Ltd Liability reported 2.65% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Beck Mack Oliver Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 7,177 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 62 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd owns 1.54% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 178,260 shares. Ims Cap has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hanson Doremus Investment stated it has 894 shares. Hills Bank & Trust holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 15,883 shares. 29,048 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. 334,165 are held by Asset Mngmt One Comm Ltd. 62 are held by Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.44 earnings per share, up 31.18% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $2.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel New York holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 43,499 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Smith Salley And Assoc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atlantic Union Bankshares invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Private Ocean Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Citigroup owns 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.56 million shares. Kistler owns 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,391 shares. Moreover, Deltec Asset Management Ltd has 0.29% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 26,600 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc owns 423,146 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital reported 4,747 shares. Sit Invest Associates accumulated 126,050 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.72% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 4.69 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.65M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 2.03M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06 million for 24.06 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.