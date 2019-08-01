As Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined, Tiverton Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Alliant Energy (LNT) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Has Lifted Stake

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 45,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 489,755 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08 million, up from 444,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 937,803 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 81,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 87,948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 169,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.86. About 3.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zymeworks nabs $7.5M milestone from Celgene – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UnitedHealth (UNH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Guides Up for 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene Submits MS Drug to FDA, INSY & CBAY Crash – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 6,154 shares to 8,749 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 9,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Ltd Partnership owns 0.95% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.67M shares. Havens Advisors Lc accumulated 85,000 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa owns 19,219 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 11,297 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 251,712 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 2.70 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 9,652 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 2,346 shares. 22,687 are held by 10. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.39% or 693,419 shares. Kingdon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.21% or 254,244 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.82% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 197,800 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whitnell And owns 4,100 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alliant Energy (LNT) Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LNT Stock Crowded With Sellers – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alliant Energy common stock to begin trading on Nasdaq – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,603 are owned by Raymond James Trust Na. Thomas White stated it has 23,200 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 70,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 19,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 1.46M shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership owns 808,839 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 14,362 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.05% or 10,321 shares. Churchill Mngmt reported 267,417 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Financial Gp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 6,980 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has 0.05% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 58,923 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Advisor Partners Llc accumulated 7,619 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9,137 shares to 945,033 shares, valued at $71.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DRW) by 40,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).