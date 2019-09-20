As Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Decreased Its Holding; Wabtec Com (WAB) Position Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 31.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,707 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 21,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $99.53. About 2.90 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 1037.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 53,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 58,507 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, up from 5,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 648,045 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. On Thursday, May 23 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp Com by 7,837 shares to 65,161 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,923 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Fin Services invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 11,915 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 18,308 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Cordasco Fincl reported 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.71% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Da Davidson & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 0.02% or 230,971 shares in its portfolio. James Invest Rech Incorporated invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 9,555 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 49,968 shares stake. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Llc reported 170 shares. Coastline holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,000 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 235 shares. Stephens Ar holds 4,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29.81M shares. Horizon Invests Limited Company stated it has 2,744 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.55% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.36% or 22,000 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 2,358 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment holds 494 shares. Moreover, American Century Inc has 0.25% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2.72 million shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 22,920 shares. Global Thematic Limited Liability Company invested in 183,288 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 0.41% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rampart Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,179 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc accumulated 0.42% or 3.68M shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Appleton Prns Ma reported 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.64 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.