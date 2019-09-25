As Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined, Magnetar Financial Trimmed Stake; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $421,383 as Stock Rose

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 50,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.88 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.24M, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.62. About 4.52 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE HAS REGAINED EX-US RIGHTS TO ABX-1431 FROM CELGENE

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,704 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28M, up from 29,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43 million shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 1.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp owns 210,322 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 11 shares. Rech And Mgmt accumulated 16,690 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company holds 5,883 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Lp reported 7.11% stake. Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.26M shares. Klingenstein Fields & Company Lc accumulated 101,907 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Co has 20,324 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 445 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd invested in 946 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boston stated it has 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hartford Finance Mgmt Incorporated reported 500 shares. Intact Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,200 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.56 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $5.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 4,744 shares to 8,403 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 71,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Guardian Com reported 277,703 shares. 110,000 were reported by Gabalex Cap Lc. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Lc stated it has 49,053 shares. Wendell David Assoc reported 102,068 shares. North Star Invest Management has 100,959 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Seven Post Inv Office Lp holds 1,850 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mendel Money invested in 0.21% or 1,134 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Agf has 104,686 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 173,526 shares. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi invested in 2.66% or 49,219 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brave Asset reported 3.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 68,145 shares or 6% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 614,438 shares.